Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Used in setup role
Bedrosian recorded one out after surrendering a run on three hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Bedrosian was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning and was unable to get the job done. The key here for fantasy owners was his usage before the ninth inning after there were rumblings he could take over as closer this season. Manager Mike Scioscia is notorious for shuffling his late-inning relievers, so those rostering Bedrosian in hopes of acquiring saves should hang tight until the bullpen situation becomes clearer or in the unlikely scenario where the Halos' skipper actually names a closer.
