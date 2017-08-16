Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Will not be used in back-to-back games
The Angels will not use Bedrosian in back-to-back games after the pitcher admitted that his groin isn't fully back to 100 percent, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This obviously isn't great news for Bedrosian owners as the playing time limitation could cost the reliever a handful of save opportunities down the stretch. The 25-year-old has converted two saves since Bud Norris' implosion earlier this month, so he should still be manager Mike Scioscia's preferred option in the ninth. That said, four different relievers have converted saves for the Halos in August, so we could see a committee-type approach the rest of the season with Kenyon Middleton getting first dibs on days where Bedrosian is unavailable.
