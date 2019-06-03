Bedrosian will serve as the team's opener Monday against the Cubs.

Bedrosian will begin the game in an interleague matchup, prior to turning the bulk of the innings over to Trevor Cahill. Bedrosian also served as the team's opener on May 28, going one inning at Oakland and surrendering an earned run on a solo homer. Overall, he's managed a 3.08 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 28 strikeouts across 26.1 innings for the season.

