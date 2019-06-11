Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Working as opener Tuesday
Bedrosian will serve as the Angels' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bedrosian has previously opened games on six other occasions this season, covering no more than one inning in any of those outings. He'll again be in line for a brief stay in the contest before giving way to Felix Pena, who is slated to pitch the majority of the innings as the Angels' bulk reliever.
