Maybin (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is starting in left field Monday against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maybin was able to get through a pair of rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake over the weekend, clearing the way for him to return to the big club ahead of Monday's series opener. The 30-year-old was slashing .238/.342/.368 with 25 stolen bases before getting injured, and he should immediately reclaim his role as the Angels' everyday left fielder and table setter. Shane Robinson was designated for assignment to make room.