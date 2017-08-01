Angels' Cameron Maybin: Approaching rehab assignment
Maybin (knee) could begin his minor-league rehab assignment in the next couple of days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maybin has been on the disabled list since July 19 with a sprained MCL, but he reported feeling "great" on Tuesday and is expected to go out on his rehab assignment very soon. If all goes according to plan, it appears that the left fielder could make his return to the Angels' outfield in about a week or so.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Placed on disabled list•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Expected to miss two-to-four weeks•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Suffers injury on steal attempt Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Swipes 25th bag Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...