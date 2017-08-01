Maybin (knee) could begin his minor-league rehab assignment in the next couple of days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maybin has been on the disabled list since July 19 with a sprained MCL, but he reported feeling "great" on Tuesday and is expected to go out on his rehab assignment very soon. If all goes according to plan, it appears that the left fielder could make his return to the Angels' outfield in about a week or so.