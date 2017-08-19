Angels' Cameron Maybin: Dealing with knee stiffness
Maybin (knee) wasn't in Friday's starting lineup after he experienced stiffness in the same knee he sprained in July, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels had been limiting 30-year-old's playing time since his activation from the disabled list July 7, but his absence from the starting lineup in two consecutive games brings cause for concern. There is no report of a serious injury or an upcoming MRI, but the fact that Maybin's primary asset is his ability to rack up steals (25 stolen bases this season), a lingering knee injury could severely diminish his fantasy value.
