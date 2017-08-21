Maybin (knee) came off the bench and delivered an RBI single along with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over Baltimore.

The oft-injured outfielder had missed the Angels' last three games with stiffness in his right knee, but he was apparently healthy enough to make a brief appearance in this one. The fact that Maybin entered the game and attempted a stolen base bodes well for his chances of returning to the starting lineup Monday against the Rangers.