Maybin (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maybin will stick on the sideline for a third straight game as he continues to battle knee stiffness. In his place, Ben Revere will start in left field and bat leadoff. Maybin remains day-to-day.

