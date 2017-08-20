Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out again Sunday
Maybin (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maybin will stick on the sideline for a third straight game as he continues to battle knee stiffness. In his place, Ben Revere will start in left field and bat leadoff. Maybin remains day-to-day.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Remains out Saturday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Dealing with knee stiffness•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Activated from DL, starting in left field•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...