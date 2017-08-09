Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out of lineup Wednesday
Maybin is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's.
Maybin returned from the 10-day DL earlier this week after missing 16 games with a knee injury and has gone 1-for-8 in his first two games back, so he'll receive a routine day off Wednesday. Cesar Puello, called up by the Angels earlier in the day, will take over left field in his stead.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Activated from DL, starting in left field•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for Friday rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Placed on disabled list•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Expected to miss two-to-four weeks•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...