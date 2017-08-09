Play

Maybin is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's.

Maybin returned from the 10-day DL earlier this week after missing 16 games with a knee injury and has gone 1-for-8 in his first two games back, so he'll receive a routine day off Wednesday. Cesar Puello, called up by the Angels earlier in the day, will take over left field in his stead.

