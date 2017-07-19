Maybin (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

Maybin left Tuesday's game with a Grade 1 sprain of his right MCL, which will keep him out of the lineup for two-to-four weeks. The Angels officially put the outfielder on the shelf prior to Wednesday's game against the Nationals while recalling Shane Peterson from Triple-A Salt Lake to start in right field in his place. Moving forward, Ben Revere will likely get a majority of the starts while Maybin is out.