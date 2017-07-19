Angels' Cameron Maybin: Placed on disabled list
Maybin (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday.
Maybin left Tuesday's game with a Grade 1 sprain of his right MCL, which will keep him out of the lineup for two-to-four weeks. The Angels officially put the outfielder on the shelf prior to Wednesday's game against the Nationals while recalling Shane Peterson from Triple-A Salt Lake to start in right field in his place. Moving forward, Ben Revere will likely get a majority of the starts while Maybin is out.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Expected to miss two-to-four weeks•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Suffers injury on steal attempt Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Swipes 25th bag Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Stays hot Thursday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....