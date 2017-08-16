Angels' Cameron Maybin: Receives day off Wednesday
Maybin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maybin returned from a knee injury earlier this month, and with the Angels playing a day game after a night game, manager Mike Scioscia decided it was an optimal time to rest the leadoff man. Ben Revere will swap in for Maybin in left field and serve as the team's table setter Wednesday.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Activated from DL, starting in left field•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for Friday rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Placed on disabled list•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...