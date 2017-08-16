Play

Maybin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maybin returned from a knee injury earlier this month, and with the Angels playing a day game after a night game, manager Mike Scioscia decided it was an optimal time to rest the leadoff man. Ben Revere will swap in for Maybin in left field and serve as the team's table setter Wednesday.

