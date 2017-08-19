Play

Maybin (knee) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He will miss his second game in a row with knee stiffness, and remains day-to-day. Ben Revere will start in left field and lead off against righty Kevin Gausman.

