Angels' Cameron Maybin: Remains out Saturday
Maybin (knee) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He will miss his second game in a row with knee stiffness, and remains day-to-day. Ben Revere will start in left field and lead off against righty Kevin Gausman.
