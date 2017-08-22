Angels' Cameron Maybin: Returns from knee injury Monday
Maybin (knee) is back in the lineup as the leadoff hitter and left fielder Monday against Texas, Trent Rush of Angels Radio KLAA reports.
Maybin's right knee stiffness abated enough to allow him to enter Sunday's game as a pinch-hitter, so it should be no surprise that he's back in the lineup Monday night. Despite a poor .236/.335/.357 batting line this season, Maybin has 26 steals in just 84 game, so he could be a sneaky source of speed down the stretch should he stay healthy.
