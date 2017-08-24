Angels' Cameron Maybin: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Maybin returned to his usual spot atop the Angels' lineup Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-5 loss to Texas.
The 30-year-old has been dealing with knee stiffness this past week, limiting him to a bench role in five of the Halos' previous six games. His usual replacement, Ben Revere, is dealing with a knee injury of his own, so Maybin may not receive as many off days as initially expected going forward. The veteran outfielder is a solid source of steals (27 in 87 games) when he is on the field.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Stationed on bench Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Returns from knee injury Monday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Enters game as pinch hitter•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out again Sunday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Remains out Saturday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Dealing with knee stiffness•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...