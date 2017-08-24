Maybin returned to his usual spot atop the Angels' lineup Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-5 loss to Texas.

The 30-year-old has been dealing with knee stiffness this past week, limiting him to a bench role in five of the Halos' previous six games. His usual replacement, Ben Revere, is dealing with a knee injury of his own, so Maybin may not receive as many off days as initially expected going forward. The veteran outfielder is a solid source of steals (27 in 87 games) when he is on the field.