Maybin (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Maybin will likely compete in minor-league rehab games on Friday and Saturday before making his return to the big leagues on Monday when the Angels open up a three-game home series against the Orioles. He'll slot back into his everyday role in left field upon his return.

