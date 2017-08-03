Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for Friday rehab assignment
Maybin (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Maybin will likely compete in minor-league rehab games on Friday and Saturday before making his return to the big leagues on Monday when the Angels open up a three-game home series against the Orioles. He'll slot back into his everyday role in left field upon his return.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Placed on disabled list•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Expected to miss two-to-four weeks•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Set for MRI on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Suffers injury on steal attempt Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Swipes 25th bag Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...