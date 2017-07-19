Maybin will undergo an MRI on his injured right knee Wednesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Maybin went down with the knee injury while attempting to swipe second base in the first inning of Tuesday's contest. The results of his MRI will confirm whether or not the speedy outfielder will require a stint on the disabled list.

