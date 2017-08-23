Angels' Cameron Maybin: Stationed on bench Tuesday
Maybin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Maybin was held out of the starting lineup four times this past week as he was dealing with some knee stiffness. He re-entered the lineup for Monday's contest but will head back to the bench again Tuesday. Though nothing has been formally reported, it's likely that the speedy outfielder is still dealing with the ill-effects of his bothersome knee. Ben Revere will man left field and hit leadoff in his absence.
More News
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Returns from knee injury Monday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Enters game as pinch hitter•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Out again Sunday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Remains out Saturday•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Dealing with knee stiffness•
-
Angels' Cameron Maybin: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...