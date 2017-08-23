Maybin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Maybin was held out of the starting lineup four times this past week as he was dealing with some knee stiffness. He re-entered the lineup for Monday's contest but will head back to the bench again Tuesday. Though nothing has been formally reported, it's likely that the speedy outfielder is still dealing with the ill-effects of his bothersome knee. Ben Revere will man left field and hit leadoff in his absence.