Maybin exited Tuesday's game against the Nationals early after suffering an apparent right knee injury on a steal attempt, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Maybin appeared to injure his right knee while sliding into second base on a steal attempt in the bottom of the first inning. He immediately called for the team trainer and was helped off the field without putting any weight on his right leg. We'll await details on Maybin's condition following Tuesday's contest.