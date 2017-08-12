Play

Maybin is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This marks his second absence in six games since he was activated from the DL. The Angels could continue with this two-on, one-off plan with Maybin, or something close to it, until they have complete confidence in his knee again. Ben Revere's hot bat affords them the option to be extra cautious.

