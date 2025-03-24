Edwards and the Angels agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Edwards and the Angels' deal comes just 13 days after the right-hander committed to playing for the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League on March 10. It's unclear why Edwards never reported to the Mexican League, but he will now stick around the United States, likely reporting to Triple-A Salt Lake to open the 2025 campaign. The 33-year-old spent the majority of the 2024 season with Triple-A Iowa, producing a 1.85 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 24.1 innings in 20 appearances out of the bullpen.