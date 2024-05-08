Estevez retired all three batters he faced with two strikeouts to earn the save Wednesday against the Pirates.

The right-hander pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday in a blowout victory in his first appearance of May, which gives him back-to-back scoreless appearances after he gave up six runs in his previous four outings. Estevez has converted six of eight save chances and has an ugly 5.06 ERA over 10.2 innings this season, but a 0.84 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB are encouraging, and his status as the Angels' closer should be stable for now.