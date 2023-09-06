Estevez blew the save Tuesday against Baltimore. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

After starting the season 23-for-23 on save opportunities, Estevez has blown three of his last nine chances. While he still ranks in the top 10 in saves with 29, he's been rather unreliable as of late, owning a 9.00 ERA in 13 innings since the beginning of August. While his struggles haven't resulted in any lost opportunities, the Angels could look to give Jose Soriano or Aaron Loup some ninth-inning looks if Estevez doesn't round back into form.