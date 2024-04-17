Estevez gave up two runs on three hits in the ninth inning Tuesday to blow his first save of the season in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Rays. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 3-1 lead, Estevez got two quick outs before the wheels fell off, with a Jose Caballero triple tying up the game. The Angels then had multiple other chances to put the game away before eventually falling in 13 innings. The runs were the first Estevez has allowed this season, and he's gone 3-for-4 in converting save chances with a 5:0 K:BB over six innings.