Estevez (5-5) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Rays. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 0.2 innings.

Estevez immediately ran into trouble allowing the first two batters (Harold Ramirez and Yandy Diaz) to reach via singles in the ninth inning. He was unable to stem the tide and eventually allowed the game-winning run to score via a Manuel Margot single. Before Thursday, Estevez had thrown four straight scoreless outings dating back to Sept. 5, his last blown save. He has 30 saves and four blown saves on the year.