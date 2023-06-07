Estevez allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

Estevez worked around some traffic on the basepaths to pick up his 15th save in as many chances this year. He's now tied for second in the majors in saves after essentially being a question mark for the closer role entering the year. The 30-year-old has an excellent 1.37 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 26.1 innings, strong work that's allowed him to solidify his place in the Angels' bullpen hierarchy. Estevez has been scored on just twice in 13 appearances since the start of May.