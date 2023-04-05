Estevez wasn't used to close out the Angels' 4-3 win over the Mariners on Wednesday because manager Phil Nevin wanted to give him another day of rest after the reliever pitched Sunday and Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Nevin instead opted for Jose Quijada, who pitched around a single to record the team's first save of the season. Even though he wasn't the one to get the save, this news should be heartening for those rostering Estevez, as it would appear he could be at the top of the Angels' bullpen pecking order. It remains a messy situation, but fantasy managers with Estevez should be hanging on to him.