Estevez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in a 4-3 win over the Giants on Saturday.

Called upon in the ninth inning for the second night in a row, Estevez needed just 12 pitches to secure his 12th save of the season. Estevez has not allowed a baserunner in five June appearances and has now converted six consecutive save opportunities dating back to May 20. On the season, Estevez is 12-for-15 in save chances with a 3.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB in 22 innings.