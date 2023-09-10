Estevez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Estevez became the 10th member of the 30-save club this season, and he's done it in just 33 save opportunities. Aside from a blown save Tuesday versus the Orioles, he's been sharp lately -- he's allowed two runs, five hits and a walk while striking out nine over his last eight innings. For the season, he has a 3.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB through 58 innings as the Angels' primary closer. All three of his blown saves have come since the start of August, but he's also converted seven saves in that span for a team that's faded in the second half.