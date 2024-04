Estevez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and picked up a save over the Marlins on Monday.

Estevez allowed a leadoff single but had no trouble working around it to finish off the 7-4 win. He's fired two scoreless frames to notch a pair of saves so far in 2024, but he's yet to strike a batter out. Estevez registered an 11.3 K/9 with 31 saves during the 2023 campaign.