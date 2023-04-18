Estevez earned the save Monday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits while recording two strikeouts.

Estevez entered in the ninth inning and shut the door in a nail-biting finale to the series. The 30-year-old struck out Jarren Duran before giving up a run on a Rafael Devers RBI single; however, Estevez remained resilient and proceeded to strike out Rob Refsnyder before getting Masataka Yoshida to pop out to end the game. Estevez secured his second save of the season and owns a 2.57 ERA with nine strikeouts through seven innings this season.