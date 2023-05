Estevez struck out one batter in a scoreless inning to earn a save over Cleveland on Friday. He allowed two hits and a walk.

Estevez was cruising through one of his usual easy innings before putting three straight Guardians on base with two outs. He extinguished the fire by punching out Will Brennan and finishing the 5-4 win. Estevez lowered his ERA to 0.96 with a 24:7 K:BB and nine saves.