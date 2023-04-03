Estevez tossed a scoreless inning against Oakland on Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Estevez opened spring training as the possible favorite for closing opportunities this season, but he struggled mightily in Cactus League play to throw that scenario into question. The right-hander made his regular-season Angels debut Sunday, taking over in the ninth inning with Los Angeles staked to a 6-0 lead. There was both good and bad in Estevez's appearance -- he allowed back-to-back two-out baserunners but kept Oakland off the scoreboard and recorded all three outs via strikeout. It remains to be seen how manager Phil Nevin will eventually manage save situations, but Estevez should at least be among the top options to close when opportunities arise.