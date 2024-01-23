Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday that Estevez remains the team's closer on paper even after the Robert Stephenson signing, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting News reports.

Minasian did note, however, that the closer decision will ultimately be up to manager Ron Washington. Estevez was an All-Star in 2023 in notching 31 saves for the Angels, but he posted a 6.59 ERA after the All-Star break. Even if Estevez does indeed begin the season with the closer job, Stephenson will be a threat to usurp him.