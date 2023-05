Estevez allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning while earning a save against the Twins on Sunday.

Estevez worked around a one-out single to finish off the 4-2 victory. He lowered his ERA to 1.23 and has now converted all 12 of his save chances this season. The 30-year-old righty has yielded just one run in his last 15 innings.