Estevez earned a save against the Brewers on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Estevez had little trouble protecting a two-run, ninth-inning lead, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. The veteran reliever has turned things around after a rough middle portion of May -- he hasn't allowed a baserunner in seven straight outings, racking up six saves and a win during that span. As such, his hold on the Angels' closer role is, for now at least, very secure.