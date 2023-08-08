Estevez (5-3) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in one-third of an inning Monday versus the Giants, taking the loss and a blown save.

For the third time in five outings, Estevez allowed at least four runs. In that span, he's given up 15 runs (nine earned) across 5.1 innings while taking his first two blown saves of the season. The Angels' closer now has a 3.57 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB while converting 23 of 25 save chances through 45.1 innings. He's been playing with fire all year with a 5.4 BB/9, and it appears to be catching up to him now. For now, the Angels haven't indicated they'll remove Estevez from the closer role, but he'll need to put together some scoreless outings to restore confidence.