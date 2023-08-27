Estevez picked up a save against the Mets on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

Estevez had no trouble protecting a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, retiring the side in order on 10 pitches (nine of which were strikes). The right-hander appears to be past a rough start to August during which he blew two saves and gave up nine runs over 2.1 innings across his first three appearances. Since that stretch, Estevez has gone 5-for-5 in save chances while holding his opponent scoreless in six of seven outings and posting a 9:0 K:BB over 7.2 frames.