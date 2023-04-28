Estevez earned a save over the Athletics on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over a scoreless inning.

Estevez gave up a two-out single but managed to preserve Los Angeles' one-run, ninth-inning lead to notch his fifth save of the campaign. Three of those have come in the past five days as the right-hander appears to have taken control of the closer role for the Angels. Jose Quijada appeared to have at least an even split of those duties by racking up four saves and a 0.00 ERA through April 21, but he's fallen off in his past two appearances, allowing seven runs (six earned) across one inning.