Estevez (1-1) earned the extra-inning win Friday, allowing one walk and striking out two over one inning versus the Rangers.

Estevez did his job in the top of the 10th inning, and the Angels' offense rewarded him with a walkoff win. This was his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance, a span in which he has a 13:2 K:BB with only two hits allowed in 9.2 innings. He's at a 1.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 22:7 K:BB, seven saves and two holds through 16.2 innings. Those strong numbers have helped the right-hander earn at least a primary share of save chances, and he should have a little more stability in the role with Jose Quijada (elbow) set for Tommy John surgery.