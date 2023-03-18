Estevez and the Angels aren't concerned over his poor numbers this spring, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

He has walked 10 batters in 3.2 innings and has a 19.64 ERA, but the veteran righty has been experimenting with new pitches and strategies at the expense of clean innings in exhibition play. Estevez has been working more up in the zone, because the numbers say he is harder to hit up there and he's been working on a new changeup grip while attempting to throw a harder slider. Pitching coach Matt Wise said Estevez is trending in the right direction and manager Phil Nevin said he expects Estevez to get more consistent as the start of the season nears.