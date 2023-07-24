Estevez issued one walk in a scoreless inning against Pittsburgh on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Estevez worked around a two-out walk to finish off the 7-5 victory. He remains perfect in save chances, converting all 23 of them so far this season. The 30-year-old righty owns a 2.03 ERA and a 48:20 K:BB through 40 innings. Estevez has turned in three straight scoreless appearances after yielding two runs against Houston on July 16.