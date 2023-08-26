Estevez gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 27th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mets.

After appearing to be in danger of losing his grip on the closer role in late July and early August as he walked eight batters in 6.1 innings over a six-appearance stretch while blowing two of three save chances, Estevez has regained his control and posted a 9:0 K:BB over his last six trips to the mound, converting his last four save opportunities. On the season, the former Rockie sports a 3.46 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 65:27 K:BB through 52 innings.