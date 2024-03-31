Estevez picked up the save Sunday against the Orioles. He pitched a clean inning with no strikeouts.

Estevez calmly retired all three Orioles batters he faced on Sunday to earn his first save of the season and 57th of his career. The 31-year-old reliever entered 2024 on a hot seat following the Angels signing Robert Stephenson over the winter. However, with Stephenson (shoulder) slated to be out until late April, Estevez should have no issue being the main saves target in the Angels bullpen for now.