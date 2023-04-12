Estevez earned the save Tuesday against the Nationals after he fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing no hits and one walk with no strikeouts.

The right-hander issued a one-out walk but was otherwise able to close out the save with minimal fanfare. Estevez and Jose Quijada now each have one save apiece for the Angels, with Jimmy Herget also in the mix for the closer role. Tucker Davidson also has a save this season, but he pitched four frames in that outing and should continue to serve as a long reliever.