Estevez struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Padres on Monday.

Estevez needed only 10 pitches to quickly finish off the 2-1 victory. He's given up one earned run over his last 6.1 innings, lowering his season ERA to 4.50 through 18 frames. Estevez has converted three straight save chances and is now nine for 12 in those situations this season.