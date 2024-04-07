Estevez earned a save over the Red Sox on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Estevez had only a one-run lead to work with when he entered to face the heart of Boston's order in the ninth frame, but he handled the pressure with aplomb, retiring all three batters he faced on 15 pitches. That earned him his third save of the campaign, and so far he's been excellent with just one baserunner and zero runs allowed over three frames. Estevez struggled in the second half of last season but appears to have the closer role locked up for the Halos in 2024 given how he's performed so far.