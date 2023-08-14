Estevez struck out two during a 1-2-3 ninth inning Sunday to slam the door on the Astros and pick up his 25th save of the year.

Estevez locked down his second save of the week and needed just 12 pitches to send the Astros down in order. He struck out Grae Kessinger and Yainer Diaz before getting Jose Altuve to fly out to end the game. The 30-year-old seems to be getting back on track after some of rough showings over the past few weeks. Estevez now holds a 3.42 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB in 47.1 innings.