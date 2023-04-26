Estevez picked up his fourth save of the season Tuesday against the Athletics. He struck out a batter and did not give up a hit over 1.2 innings of work.

Tuesday was Estevez's first outing of more than an inning. He needed just 17 pitches to navigate through five batters and secure the save. The 30-year-old has bounced back thus far after a rough showing during spring training and has a 1.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 12:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings. He appears to be atop the pecking order for saves in front of Jose Quijada, who recently just was lit up against the Royals on Saturday.