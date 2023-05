Estevez picked up the save in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Twins. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Estevez is now tied for second in the big leagues in saves. The right-hander is having a banner year, as he's already tied his career-high mark in saves. The former Rockie also sports a 1.29 ERA, which would be his personal-best by far if he were to stay around that level throughout the entire campaign. The 30-year-old's lowest ERA over a full season is 3.47, which he registered last year.